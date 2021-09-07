Need to Know: National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, Fire Alert, QCM

City of Regina Recognizes National Day for Truth & Reconciliation

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, September 30, will be recognized by the City of Regina as a statutory holiday.

This year’s observance of September 30 will be particularly important given the proximity to the discovery of unmarked graves in our neighbouring community of Cowessess First Nation. Remembering those who never made it home and honouring the survivors who are our friends, neighbours and fellow citizens will help our journey forward.

September 30 will become a designated paid holiday for all City employees. City employees and their families are encouraged to embrace the significance of the day to honour Indigenous peoples and reflect on acts of reconciliation.

New “Autism Alert” helping Regina Fire better help those with ASD

The new initiative notifies RFPS first responders that a resident with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) resides at a dispatched address in an emergency.

Autistic people can sometimes get scared and hide during a fire or become overstimulated, so it’s important to be able to help them through any situation.

Anyone interested in registering in the program for a loved one, can email FAST@regina.ca. The program is free of charge.

