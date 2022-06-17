Need to Know: National Indigenous Peoples Day, Pats Pre-Season, Swoop Airlines

Regina Residents Invited to Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

This year marks a return of the in-person celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Regina. This day provides an opportunity for our entire community to learn more about the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Community members are invited to attend the 2022 event on Tuesday, June 21. The Grand Entry will begin at 11 a.m. in Victoria Park followed by greetings and performances on the City Square Plaza stage. Comedian, actor and champion chicken dancer, Conway Kootenay, will be the day’s special guest and host.

Program details, including a complete schedule of entertainment, greetings and cultural displays, are posted on the Facebook event page. Attendees can expect to enjoy world-class performances, taste bannock, join in a round dance, shop for Indigenous crafts and draw inspiration from community members.

Regina Pats Pre-Season Schedule

The Regina Pats pre-season schedule was unveiled Thursday, as the Western Hockey League released its complete 47-game 2022-23 pre-season schedule.

The Pats will play four pre-season games in September, with home-and-home series against the Prince Albert Raiders (Sept. 9/10, and Winnipeg ICE (Sept. 15/17).

More details on pre-season ticket availability will be released at a later date.

REGINA PATS 2022-23 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, September 9 | at Prince Albert | Art Hauser Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 | vs. Prince Albert | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15 | vs. Winnipeg | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 | at Winnipeg | Rink Training Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Airline Swoop launches service in Regina

Low-cost airline Swoop is launching service in Regina with routes to three Canadian cities.

Swoop will be offering service to and from Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto, with two flights per week per route.

The first Swoop flight arrived in Regina at 8 a.m. on Thursday, flying in from Edmonton.