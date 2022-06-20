Need to Know: National Indigenous Peoples Day, Wasp Numbers, Construction Zone Ticket

Regina Residents Invited to Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

This year marks a return of the in-person celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Regina. This day provides an opportunity for our entire community to learn more about the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Community members are invited to attend the 2022 event tomorrow, June 21. The Grand Entry will begin at 11 a.m. in Victoria Park followed by greetings and performances on the City Square Plaza stage. Comedian, actor and champion chicken dancer, Conway Kootenay, will be the day’s special guest and host.

Program details, including a complete schedule of entertainment, greetings and cultural displays, are posted on the Facebook event page. Attendees can expect to enjoy world-class performances, taste bannock, join in a round dance, shop for Indigenous crafts and draw inspiration from community members.

Wasp Numbers are up in Regina

The city is reporting there are more wasps than usually for this time of year which could be a problem later in the year.

It’s a good idea to watch out for any potential wasp nests and to get rid of them before they get too big.

Regina driver handed $907 ticket for speeding in construction zone

A Regina driver was fined more than $900 after being caught speeding in a construction zone.

In a tweet, Cst. Jim Monaghan of the Regina Police Service Traffic Unit said the driver was travelling 94 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone, located at Winnipeg Street North and Ring Road.

RPS remind drivers to watch out for construction zones.