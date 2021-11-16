Need to Know: New Airline, Winter Wonderland, SK. Restaurants and Alcohol Sales

YQR Welcoming Swoop to Regina Airport in 2022

Swoop is launching with twice weekly service between Regina and Edmonton starting June 16th, 2022.



Joining Air Canada, Flair Airlines, Sunwing, and WestJet at Regina International Airport, Swoop was established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies. They operate a fleet of Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, offering service to Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.





Winter Wonderland

The Conexus Arts Centre is excited to announce that Winter Wonderland will be returning for 2021!

The Centre will once again be decorated with over 60 themed Christmas trees, sponsored by the Conexus Arts Centre as well as various organizations and individuals, each one of them uniquely decorated.

Join us this holiday season for a Tour, Sunday Brunch, Afternoon Tea, or a Champagne Tour starting November 23rd!

SK. Restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery

The Saskatchewan government announced Monday licensed restaurants can once again serve liquor for takeout and delivery.

The 900 restaurants in the province will be able to to provide beer, wine, mixed cocktails and growlers through delivery or takeout without getting a separate permit.

Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province allowed restaurants that didn't previously have an off-sale licence to offer off-sale alcohol.

That changed when all public health restrictions were lifted on July 11. Restaurants and bars were no longer able to sell off-sale alcohol.

While restaurants will be able to sell alcohol with food orders for takeout/delivery, they will not be authorized to operate as full scale liquor retailers — they cannot establish retail displays or have in-location shopping for takeout alcohol.