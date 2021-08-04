Need to Know: New Brewery/Restaurant, Mango Recall, CFL & Covid Rules

New brewery and restaurant is planning to transform Regina's Agribition building

Evraz Place will soon offer patrons a location to dine, drink, host events and learn about food and beverage.

YQR Distillery Ltd. is locally owned and operated by Sperling Silver Distillery Ltd., known formerly as Slow Food Brew pub. The new YQR Distillery will offer a variety of uses including a distillery, brewhouse, liquor store with drive-thru, restaurant, banquet hall, indoor and outdoor patios and brew pub.

Construction on the new project is set to start this summer and YQR Distillery is expected to open in Spring of 2022. It will employ 100 to 150 people.

Frozen mango products recalled over concerns about hepatitis A contamination

Health authorities are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen mangoes.

It comes after Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. pulled several batches of frozen mangoes from grocery stores over concerns about potential contamination.

The recall applies to certain Nature's Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and President's Choice products sold in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and possibly other provinces and territories.

More information on the recalled products can be found on the CFIA's website.

CFL pushing for players to get vaccinated with new COVID-19 policies

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced new policies to encourage its players to get vaccinated, which include the possibility of forfeits and loss of pay if games are missed due to COVID-19.

The policy states if a game has to be cancelled and can't be rescheduled, the team with COVID-19 issues will be assigned a loss. If both clubs have COVID-19 issues, both will forfeit the game and be assigned a loss.

Players will receive their salary for the cancelled game if a team can prove that 85 percent of its players have been vaccinated at least once. If the club falls below that threshold, the entire team will not be paid.

Craig Dickenson, head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, said the team is not one of three in the league with an 85 per cent vaccination rate.