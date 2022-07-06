Need to Know: New Event Centre, Moose Jaw Warriors New Logo, Delayed Flights

Possible New Event Centre

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is exploring what a brand new 10,000 seat event centre could look like in the city.

The feasibility study lays out five viable locations for the project, including the REAL District, the rail yards off Dewdney Avenue or three properties in downtown Regina.

REAL anticipates between $100 million to $120 million in construction costs for the project, with an additional cost of $32.7 million to $33.1 million for land assembly costs.

The plans for use of the new facility factor in the addition of National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) teams in Regina.

The report estimates the new facilities would be in use around 100 days annually, between the Regina Pats, an NLL and CEBL team; as well as concerts and events.

The study also recommends the Brandt Centre be repurposed either as a space for recreational or agricultural use.

Click here to see what it could look like: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/here-s-what-a-new-entertainment-district-could-look-like-in-regina-1.5975659

Moose Jaw Warriors unveil new Snowbirds-inspired logo

The Moose Jaw Warriors will have a new logo for the 2022-23 season, after unveiling a Snowbirds inspired design on Tuesday morning.

The new logo features a red and white Tutor jet, paying homage to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who operate out of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The logo includes the Snowbirds symbol, which is seen on the underbelly of the CT 114 Tutor jet. The organization said the typeface is a nod to historic aviation font styles.

The change comes following a review into the logo – particularly the Indigenous elements.

Nearly half of all flights delayed at Sask.'s 2 largest airports

Saskatoon and Regina's airports have not been spared the effects of flight delays as the airline industry struggles to handle the return of passengers.

Between June 30th - July 4th, 43 per cent of departing flights were delayed by about 60 minutes.