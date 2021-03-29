Need to Know: New Flights, Street Sweeping, & MooseJaw Covid Testing

On Friday morning WestJet announced they will offer a new nonstop service between Regina (YQR) and Kelowna (YLW). Beginning June 24, the flights are scheduled twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

Get Notified when Sweeping is Happening on Your Street

In the same way that you can sign up for reminders on your garbage and recycling pick-up days, residents can now sign up for Sweep Alerts to be notified by text, email, phone or electronic calendar application. During street sweeping, we ask that residents park off-street to help ensure crews can sweep the entire roadway.

The City of Regina freshens up our community by clearing away leaves, sand and debris from our roads, boulevards and sidewalks through the annual spring street sweeping program.

The street sweeping program started yesterday on boulevards and medians. Street sweepers create dusty conditions that reduce visibility so be sure to give them lots of room, slow down and be safe.

In April, crews will begin sweeping major roads and arterials before moving to residential roads. Watch for further notifications.

Find out when your street will be swept and sign up for alerts at Regina.ca/sweep.

Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Moose Jaw

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be made available in Moose Jaw, after increased community transmission of variants of concern was reported in the city.

The mobile test clinic will replace Moose Jaw’s existing scheduled drop-in testing on Monday and Tuesday. Drop-in testing will continue on March 31 at 250 Thatcher Drive.

Anyone in the Moose Jaw area looking for COVID-19 testing services can still book appointments by calling HealthLine 811.