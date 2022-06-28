Need To Know: New NDP Leader, Summer Cool Down Contest, Kids Bike Initiative

Carla Beck elected as new leader of Sask. NDP

The Saskatchewan New Democrats have elected Carla Beck as their new leader.The MLA for Regina Lakeview beat Saskatoon-based lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.

Beck replaces Ryan Meili as the Offical Leader of the Opposition after he won the position in 2018 but resigned in February to allow the party to rebrand.

As for what’s next, Meili said that he plans to help the NDP replace the Saskatoon-Mewasin seat. Then he plans to spend time with his family, practice medicine, and continue to be an advocate for health.

Saskatoon initiative collecting bikes for kids now in Regina

Saskatoon’s “Rides by Marv’s” has collected hundreds of bikes for kids and youth in need. Now, the initiative has arrived in the Queen City.

Used or new bikes can be dropped off now at 335 Henderson Drive north of the Coca Cola building in Regina, or at 3315 11th Street West in Saskatoon.

In Regina, the African Canadian Resource Network and the Regina Open Door Society will assist in getting bikes to their new homes.

The collection period will end with Bike Day on July 3, when the bikes will be tuned up before distribution begins.

The REAL District will host Regina’s Bike Day

