Need to Know: New Pedestrian Corridor, WHL update, New Art Project

City Improving Pedestrian Safety: At Albert Street and South Service Roads

The City of Regina is increasing safety for pedestrians and motorists at the intersection of Albert Street and the South Service roads with the installation of a new pedestrian corridor later this month.

A full pedestrian corridor includes illuminated crosswalk signs, lighting to improve pedestrian visibility to drivers, as well as pedestrian poles and push buttons on both sides of the street. A similar corridor was recently installed on Wascana Parkway near 23rd Avenue.

Installation will begin later this month and is anticipated to be complete in early spring factoring in potential delays due to weather. The work will be completed in phases, which helps keep traffic moving in the area with minimal disruption to the travelling public.

Sask. government returns hub city request to WHL with recommendations

Saskatchewan’s top doctor reported that talks between the province and the WHL are ongoing, regarding a potential for a hub city.

Reports surfaced last week the WHL was planning a hub city approach in Regina that would include the seven teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Five Alberta WHL teams are set to start an abbreviated season later this month, with each team playing out of their home rink. The five American teams will do the same starting in March.

Planning underway to replace graffiti with art under Albert Street Bridge

After running through the tunnel under the Albert Memorial Bridge regularly, Jeffery Straker thought it would be great to see art in the space instead of graffiti.

Straker took to social media in December to campaign for local artists to paint the space.

Straker said Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Stevens got in touch with him about the project.

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival committee held a virtual meeting on Monday evening. It said it's still in the very early stages of planning, but there is a lot of excitement around this art project in the tunnel.