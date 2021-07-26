Need to Know: New Rules with Riders, Canada's first Gold

Some new rules for Rider fans hitting up the stadium this year.



The Riders organization says they will now do digital ticketing, and will keep that in place for the rest of the year.

Other new rules include no blowhorns or Spitz- the sunflower seeds- and peanuts.

Full face masks have also been banned, like Halloween masks.



As we gear up for non-essential international travellers, Toronto Pearson Airport and Vancouver International Airport are putting separate lines together for folks based on vaccination status.



Health experts say will make travelling easier and safer for vaccinated travellers while at the same time encouraging unvaccinated people to get their jabs.



The same policies will also apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who will be allowed to enter Canada starting Aug. 9.





Margaret Mac Neil won Canada's first gold medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games.



Mac Neil mowed through the pack to win in 55.59 seconds, which is the third-fastest time in the history of the event.



Mac Neil didn't know she'd captured butterfly gold when she touched the wall. She wears glasses outside the pool, but not contact lenses when swimming.



Picture a kid getting a pony. That was her face. Priceless.