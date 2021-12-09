Need to Know: New Sidewalk Sandboxes, New Moose Crossing Sign, Christmas Display

City Supports Residents in Keeping Sidewalks Safe in Winter - Three Sandbox Locations Added in South Regina

The City of Regina has added three more sandbox locations of free sand/salt mix for residents to apply to icy sidewalks in south Regina at the Golden Mile Shopping Centre, Lakeshore Mall and Southland Mall. These new locations bring the total number of sandboxes across the community up to 19.

The City sand/salt mixture is 94 per cent sand/six per cent salt. Residents should bring a scoop and a small pail, like an ice cream bucket, and take only what they require to ensure as many people can access the material as possible.

Sandboxes are regularly refilled until the snow and ice melt in the spring. They are meant for residential use and not for contractors serving multiple customers. Visit Regina.ca/winter for all sandbox locations.

A Canadian highway sign is getting a more accurate-looking makeover

Four years after creating and proposing a new, more accurate-looking moose crossing sign, Canadian transportation authorities are poised to start using an Alberta woman's design across the country.

The "sad, sloppy" moose silhouette sign with a "droopy" nose has been a staple on highways across the country for years.

It had a number of anatomical faults, said creator Chloe Chapdelaine, which got her to break out a sharpie and draw up a new one. She gave the moose a shorter tail, less protruding chest, longer legs and a more "proud" and "majestic" snout.

The new signs are already being rolled out across the country, replacing their oddly shaped predecessors as needed.

Regina Christmas display fundraises for wildlife rehabilitation centre

An annual Regina Christmas lights display is fundraising for a local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

As the Christmas season continues on a brisk pace, many Regina homeowners are setting up their Christmas decorations for all to see. And on 500 King Street, a merry display of decorations is like no other.

Five years ago, the pair decided to use their display for good and started accepting donations for local charities.

The charity this year is the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Centre, which all the donations at this year’s display will go to. Besides supporting a good cause, the pair just loves that the display has the ability to lighten up somebody’s day.

Winter Wonderland’s display is unique because it allows anyone to walk through and experience all the decorations up close.