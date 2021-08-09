Need To Know: New travel rules, Covid-19 vaccinations

New travel rules affecting Canadians and visitors take effect today.

For the first time since March 2020, travelers from the U.S. will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential purposes.

American citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada if they can provide proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days.

Changes to COVID-19 vaccination systems started yesterday.

All residents 12 and older can now get their 1st and 2nd doses.

Vaccines are still available, but will focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. They will also still be available at some pharmacies by appointment.

Drive-thrus and most appointment-booked clinics have been discontinued.

Two Canadians are working on bringing back smell to Covid-19 patients.



Sniffly's smell training program hopes to bring back smells for thoe who have lost their sense of smell.



While most eventually regain their ability to smell, a European study from January found that around five per cent of the more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients studied continued to experience a compromised sense of smell after six months.