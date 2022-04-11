Need To Know: New Vaccine, Runoff and Country Corner Donuts

The Novavax vaccine is now available in Saskatchewan. It's available to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older only.

Novavax is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Canada. It is a two dose vaccine series which Health Canada said must be given at least 21 days between doses. It can be used as a third or fourth dose for people who have already received another type of vaccine if supply is available.



A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan. The higher runoff is helping to refill many of the reservoirs that were low after last summer’s “extended period of high heat and low precipitation.”

In the Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Old Wives’ basins, higher runoff has helped replenish water supply reservoirs.

Ice in the channel of the Qu’Appelle system is causing higher than expected water levels throughout the system.

A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School wrote letters of support to Country Corner Donuts after being vandalised for the 5th time.

They wrote letters of support to Vuong Pham, and created 12 donut drawings with positive messages.

“It was very surprising to me when the came up all in uniform, very happy,” Pham said. “They made me feel very good and very warm.”