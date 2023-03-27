Need to Know: Next Big Thing, Spring Home Show, New Elementary School

Next Big Thing Returns!

We are on the hunt once again for Saskatchewan’s “Next Big Thing” when it comes to country music!

If that sounds like you or someone you know, applications open on March 28th and close April 17th.

Next Big Thing 2023 will be at the Rail Yard Saloon starting on April 29th.



Dates are April 29th, May 6th, May 13th, and the finals on May 27th.

Spring Home Show Starts Friday



Whether you are giving your home a facelift, building new, renovating, landscaping, or seeking maintenance the Spring Home Show is the perfect event to attend for inspiration to get started.

For all information: https://reginaspringhomeshow.com/

New Elementary School

The new West Harbour Landing joint-use elementary school will be built on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street in Regina.

Thanks to the collaboration of the City of Regina | Municipal Government, Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools the new school is expected to be open in 2026.

The designs are being finalized to accommodate approximately 850 students as well as a 90-space child center and community space.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/40alq0p