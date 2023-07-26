Need To Know: NFL Flag Football, Humane Society Calendar, ParticipACTION Award

Humane Society Calendar

Honour a pet who has made your life happier and brighter by dedicating a space to them in the 2024 Regina Humane Society Calendar. Placing their name and picture on a specific day that holds special meaning for you, your pet, or their legacy, will help other animals in need all year long.

For more info and to select your day, visit our website: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/.../2024-calendar-space.../

Regina Youth Flag Football League named top league by NFL Flag

The Regina Youth Flag Football League was named league of the year by NFL Flag North America.

Mike Thomas, the convenor of the Regina league and Football Saskatchewan’s director of operations, was in Atlanta on Saturday for the NFL Flag Summit. Thomas credited the staff and volunteers for helping to foster the league’s growth as well as its award recognition.

The Regina league has more than 600 volunteer coaches, more than 100 officials and around 10 support staff members. The Regina Youth Flag Football League offers programs for kids as young as four years of age all the way up to kids as old as 17.

Regina wins ParticipACTION Community Challenge

Regina now can call itself Saskatchewan’s most active community. The city announced Tuesday that it earned that title by winning the fourth edition of the ParticipACTION Community Challenge.

According to a release, the challenge is “a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages everyone to get active throughout the month of June.”

Regina won $15,000 to support physical activity and sport initiatives. The City plans to use the money to help pay for the installation of an accessible elevator at Wascana Pool.