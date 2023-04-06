Need to Know: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, HRF final day, Pays Playoffs

Pure Country Welcomes Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to town!

Tonight Nitty Gritty Dirt Band starts the long weekend off with the hits, the history, & dirt does Dylan for a SOLD OUT show at Conexus Arts Centre!

Today is the final day to grab tickets for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery!

Don’t miss your chance to win the $1.5 Million Grand Prize Showhome plus $50,000 cash and all of the other amazing prizes! Including the 50/50 add on which sits at over $1 million!

Tickets available at www.hrfhomelottery.com

Pats Playoffs

After a 4-3 OT loss last night, the Pats will head back to Saskatoon Friday night with the series tied at 2-2.

Single game tickets for Game 6 at the Brandt Centre on Saturday, April 8 will go on sale to the general public on Today, April 6 at 10 AM.