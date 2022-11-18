Need to Know: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets, HRF Lottery, FREE Pancakes
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Tickets go on-sale
This morning (Nov. 18th) at 10:00 AM tickets will go on-sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band!
They’ll hit Regina April 6th at Conexus Arts Centre!
We’ll have more chances for you to beat the box office all morning long!
Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery
Today (Nov. 18th) at midnight is the final deadline to get your tickets for this years HRF Home Lottery! You could be winning the $1.3 million grand prize show-home plus $100,000 cash plus hundreds of other prizes!
This year’s 50/50 add-on is also over $1 million!
Get your tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com
Free Pancake breakfast
Join us and our friends from Century 21 for a Free Community Appreciation Pancake Breakfast tomorrow (Nov. 19th) from 9-11 AM at 4420 Albert St.
Donations will also be accepted for Easter Seals Saskatchewan.
