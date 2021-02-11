Need to Know: No Waskimo, lock your vehicle, and flair is coming back

There will be no Waskimo Winter Festival this Family Day Weekend but festival have announced plans for a limited number of horse-drawn wagon rides at the Legislative Building slated for next weekend, weather permitting

All provincial health guidelines will be followed including sanitizing, mandatory masks, and limiting each ride to one family group. Three teams of horses - including beautiful Clydesdales --will be active in Wascana Park from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm both Saturday and Sunday February 20th and 21st. Open wagon rides are $25 per family (maximum 5 people) and $50 for a covered stagecoach ride (maximum of 4 people). Please note, tickets MUST be purchased in advance online at summerbash.ca/waskimo. No walk-up rides will be allowed. Those who have advance tickets will be asked to wait and stay warm in their vehicles until called.

Waskimo organizers are planning for a major relaunch of the winter festival in February next year in conjunction with the 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games being staged in Regina for the first time in its 50-year history.

Regina Police are warning drivers to lock their vehicles.

This cold snap is driving up the number of stolen vehicles in #YQR. In February, 28 stolen vehicles have been reported to RPS. Half had the keys inside. Over the last 4 days, 64% of stolen vehicles had the keys inside. We know it's cold. But please, take your keys.

Flair Airlines to resume service in Regina and Saskatoon come spring

Flair Airlines is resuming service in both Regina and Saskatoon come spring after suspending its operations in these locations in January.

Flights from Regina to Vancouver and Regina to Toronto resume on May 2nd and will fly out every Thursday and Sunday.

Passengers will also be able to fly into both Regina and Saskatoon from many different locations.