Need to Know: Northern Lights, Female Junior League, WCBL Expansion

Northern Lights could return this weekend!

If you missed last weeks amazing Northern Lights you might get another chance this weekend!

A massive “hole,” up to 20 times bigger than Earth, has appeared on the surface of the sun for the second time in a week, and could trigger more amazing aurora across Canada.

Hockey Saskatchewan unveils 5 teams for inaugural season of female junior league

Hockey Saskatchewan has announced that five teams will take part in the inaugural season of an under 22 female junior league.

The five teams will be based out of Regina, Kindersley, Lumsden, Outlook and Swift Current/Gull Lake.

Hockey Saskatchewan said the league will give female players graduating from the U18 level more opportunities to continue their hockey careers at a high level while still be able to pursue playing at the university level.

Hockey Saskatchewan said the inaugural season will take place in 2023-24.

Saskatoon is returning to the Western Canada Baseball League!

The Regina Red Sox will get to reignite their Highway 11 rivalry in 2024 as Saskatoon returns to the WCBL!

Saskatoon last had a team from 2002-2014 with the Yellow Jackets and nearly a decade later they’ll try it again.

The league will have 12 teams when Saskatoon takes to the diamonds in 2024.