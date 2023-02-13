Need to Know: Old Dominion Special, Super Bowl vs. Grey Cup, Shaq Evans Leaving

Old Dominion Ticket Special

Old Dominion is coming to the Brandt Centre Friday, March 10th!

Until February 17th take advantage of a 2 for 1 Valentine’s Special to get your tickets.

Offer runs until Friday, February 17th at 10:00 PM! Don't wait and take advantage of this offer NOW!

Get your Tickets now : https://loom.ly/3pkRy-s

Enter the code: ODHEART when purchasing your tickets and we will see you at the show!

Prairie Provinces only region of Canada to favour Grey Cup over Super Bowl

According to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute, 62 per cent, or three-in-five football fans in Canada would prefer to watch the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup if they could only pick one.

However, that is not the case in Saskatchewan, Alberta or Manitoba.

In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 70 per cent of those surveyed would watch the Grey Cup before the Super Bowl if they could only view one game. In Alberta, 58 per cent asked would choose to watch the Grey Cup.

Shaq Evans has said goodbye to Saskatchewan

Although free agency doesn’t start until Tuesday, the veteran receiver took to social media yesterday to announce his departure from Regina.

According to sources the Nation’s Capital is looking like the next stop for Evans.