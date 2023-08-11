Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Pump Track Closed, Little League World Series

Chase Hussey’s One Man Marathon

August 12 | Pure Country Parking Lot – 4303 Albert Street South

Chase Hussey from Pure Country Mornings is bringing back his One Man Marathon. On Saturday, August 12th, join Chase in the Pure Country Parking lot starting at 8 AM until around noon, as he runs a full marathon to raise money for the John Howard Society in support of Lulu’s Lodge.

There will be live music from Ryan Hicks, Brett Michael Monka, Melissa Mannet, Chris Henderson, and Teagen Littlechief all playing throughout the morning with community groups stopping by to join in the run and prizes for those that drop off donations including Country Thunder Tickets, a Connor Bedard signed puck, Sherwood Co-op gas card, along with a bunch of others!

One Man Marathon powered by Foster’s Shoes! And a special thanks to our matching Sponsor SGI, who will match up to $5,000!

Make sure to stop by or catch the live stream on the Pure Country 92.7 Facebook Page!



To donate: canadahelps.org

Pump Track Closed

If you're planning a visit to Lakeview Park, keep in mind that starting August 11, the Lakeview Park pump track will be closed to the public as contractors are on site doing maintenance work. This work will ensure that the asphalt stays in great condition into the future!

North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series

North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

It was a hard fought battle for the team as they went 0-3 in the first three games of the tournament and had to win their way back in – all the way to the final.

This is only the second time a Saskatchewan team will represent Canada at the Little League World Series.

The team will fly to Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Games begin on August 16th and run until the 27th.