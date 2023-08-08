Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Red Sox Playoffs, Bus Stops

Chase Hussey’s One Man Marathon

August 12 | Pure Country Parking Lot – 4303 Albert Street South

Chase Hussey from Pure Country Mornings is bringing back his One Man Marathon. On Saturday, August 12th, join Chase in the Pure Country Parking lot starting at 8 AM until around noon, as he runs a full marathon to raise money for the John Howard Society in support of Lulu’s Lodge.

There will be live music from Ryan Hicks, Brett Michael Monka, Melissa Mannet, Chris Henderson, and Teagen Littlechief all playing throughout the morning with community groups stopping by to join in the run and prizes for those that drop off donations including Country Thunder Tickets, a Connor Bedard signed puck, Sherwood Co-op gas card, along with a bunch of others!

One Man Marathon powered by Foster’s Shoes! And a special thanks to our matching Sponsor SGI, who will match up to $5,000!

Make sure to stop by or catch the live stream on the Pure Country 92.7 Facebook Page!



To donate: canadahelps.org

Regina Red Sox Playoffs!

The Regina Red Sox return home tonight for game two of the East Division playoffs against Medicine Hat!

After losing last nights game 11-3, tonight is a must win to force game 3 back in Medicine Hat.

First pitch goes tonight at 7! www.tickets.reginaredsox.com

Bus Stop Relocations

Just a reminder that there will be temporary bus stop relocations around Victoria Park to acommodate the Regina Folk Festival from August 7-14.

The Victoria Avenue Bus Stop (4002) will be moved one block west of Lorne Street, by Knox Met Church

The Lorne Street Bus Stop (4001) along the park will be moved one block west to Smith Street, across from City Hall. Smith Street will become a two-way street for one block during this time.

All buses will resume back to their locations near the park the morning of August 15 for the duration of the summer.