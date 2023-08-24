Need To Know: Outdoor Country Concert, Downtown Cinema, Win Back to School Cash

Johnny Reid Is In Regina Tonight

Pure Country 92.7 Presents Johnny Reid on the Outdoor stage at the Conexus Arts Centre Tonight!

Tim and The Glory Boys will be opening the outdoor show at 6:30pm with Johnny hitting the stage at 8pm

Grab your seats here: conexusartscentre.ca

Downtown Cinema Movie Announcements!

Downtown Cinema is back Today on the Pat Fiacco Plaza!

Join in from 12:00pm to 10:00pm for 5 movies back to back in the park!

Here are the movies and show-times for the event!

12:00 - Shrek!

1:40 - Puss in Boots!

3:20 - The Princess Bride

5:30 - Guardians of the Galaxy

7:50 - Detective Pikachu

Back To School Contest

School starts in less than two weeks in Regina and we want to hook you up with some back to school cash!

Pure Country is teaming up with Factory Optical to give you a chance to go Back To School in style!

Enter HERE and you could win a $500 Gift Card to buy school supplies plus a $250 Gift Card from Factory Optical to refresh your look!

Plus stop by any Factory Optical location in Regina today and fill out an additional ballot to win more prizes!!