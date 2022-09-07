Need to Know: Outdoor Pools, Riders Release, Provinvial Park upgrades

Outdoor Swimming Pools

As most outdoor swimming pools have closed for the season in Regina the Regent has extended their season.

Regent Outdoor Pool Extended Season:

Tuesday, September 6 to Saturday, September 17

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

DOG SWIM

Sunday, September 18

Pre-registration required to attend event

Saskatchewan Roughriders release Garrett Marino

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

The team announced the move in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

The 6 foot 2, 290 pound lineman, originally from Mission Viejo, California, had been with the Riders since the 2021 CFL season.

Marino served a four game suspension earlier this season due to in-game conduct during the July 8 matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks.

He was also fined in a separate incident for unnecessary roughness on a BC Lions offensive lineman.

More than $13 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $13 million in provincial park facility and infrastructure improvements in 2022-23.

Along with ongoing improvements to washrooms, docks, day-use facilities and signage, projects scheduled to be completed in provincial parks this fiscal year include:

New campground service centres at Saskatchewan Landing and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks;

Electrical service improvements at Greenwater Lake and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Campground development and lagoon upgrades at Meadow Lake Provincial Park;

Water system upgrades at Saskatchewan Landing and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks;

Planned boat launch upgrades at Douglas Provincial Park; and

Major road improvements at The Battlefords Provincial Park.

Some of the major projects completed this spring and summer that are now open for park visitors to enjoy including:

Four new day-use pavilions at Echo Valley, Buffalo Pound, Blackstrap and Pike Lake Provincial Parks, offering space for group or family gatherings and events such as weddings or market gardens. Located near urban centres, the pavilions are accessible to both day visitors and overnight campers;

Redeveloped Pine Hill Campground at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park with 42 electric sites, 18 full service sites, tenting sites and a service centre;

New Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park Visitor Reception Centre with a more central location and increased accessibility for visitors; and

New Buffalo Pound Provincial Park Visitor Centre that will host interpretive programming and exhibits and will serve as a meeting space for visitors with potential for a future coffee shop or cafe.

With this year's investments, a total of over $174 million will have been invested in provincial park capital improvements and upgrades since 2007.