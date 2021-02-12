Need to Know: Outdoor Rinks, Free Fishing, Sask Polytech cyberattack

17 Outdoor Rinks and Speed Skating Oval to Be Maintained Until March 7

This winter, the City of Regina will maintain 17 outdoor ice rinks and the speed skating oval until Sunday, March 7.

Typically, maintenance of most outdoor rinks ends on February 21. This year, as part of an expanded slate of safe and accessible winter fun activities, the City is pleased to extend rink maintenance for our residents. This includes flooding, blading, and access to warm-up shelters.

As always, outdoor rink maintenance is weather dependent. Warm weather may prevent flooding from continuing and require rinks to be closed.

All rinks and warm up shacks outline capacity limits that align with provincial health orders. We ask residents to please follow these limits as well as all COVID-19 guidelines outlined at the park. Remember to stay home if you feel sick.

No license required for fishing during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend

This weekend fishing Licences will not be necessary for those fishing between Feb.13th to the 15th.

Free fishing only applies to Saskatchewan waterbodies and not the national parks.

Sask. Polytechnic says no personal information taken in cyberattack

Sask. Polytechnic administration says an investigation into a recent cyberattack found that no personal information was taken.

On Oct. 30, the school had a cybersecurity breach started by a malicious email file attachment. Sask. Polytechnic administration said they would not comment on if it was a staff member, student or administrator who opened the attachment.