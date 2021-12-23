Need to Know: Outdoor Rinks, U of R Winter Term, Pickleball

Outdoor Fun Begins at City Skating Rinks

It’s time to lace up the skates and hit the ice at one of the City’s outdoor skating facilities now open for residents to enjoy.

All outdoor boarded rinks, as well as the 1,000-metre speed-skating oval in Mount Pleasant Park, are now open. Non-boarded rinks continue to be prepared with the intent to have them ready for the Christmas weekend.

The City of Regina maintains 59 outdoor rinks including 23 boarded sites and 36 non-boarded sites. Most outdoor boarded rinks are equipped with push-button activated lights.

Visit Regina.ca/rinks for a complete list of outdoor rinks and warm-up shelter times.

U of R pushes back start of winter term

The University of Regina says it is pushing back the start of its winter term and its return to in-person classes as the result of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

Classes will not begin on Jan. 5, as originally scheduled but will start on Jan. 10.

All classes at the University of Regina (U of R) will be delivered remotely up to and including Jan. 22, the university said in a letter distributed to staff and students.

City of Regina Funding a new Pickleball Facility

Council approved $1.2 million over 5 years toward a new outdoor facility in Douglas Park.

Construction is said to start in 2023 with courts ready to go the following year