Need to Know: Outdoor Skating, Treecycle, & Right Hand Vehicles

The City of Regina is happy to report that many of our outdoor skating facilities are ready for residents to enjoy.

All rinks and warm-up shacks outline capacity limits that align with Provincial Health Orders. We ask residents to please follow these limits as well as all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Each rink is flooded biweekly to ensure smooth skating surfaces. With weather temperatures varying, the ice on rinks can take some time to freeze. Please do not go on the rinks after flooding until the new layer of ice has formed and is not slushy.

For the most current information on rink availability including current and future location updates as well as warm-up shack times, visit Regina.ca/winterfun.

Turn your Christmas Tree into Compost

Let’s make this holiday season green. After the holidays, take advantage of the City’s FREE Treecycle Program by dropping off your real tree at the Yard Waste Depot to be turned into compost.

Dates and Times

December 26, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

While tinsel and garlands add a festive sparkle, residents need to be sure their tree has no decorations and that it is not in a tree disposal bag when dropped off at the depot.

This program helps to divert this valuable material from the landfill. For more information, visit Regina.ca/waste.

As of last week there is a new provincial regulation where learner and novice drivers will be prohibited from driving right-hand-drive vehicles.

After a double-fatal crash this year, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) started to look at regulations involving right-hand-drive vehicles and inexperienced drivers.

There are approximately 400 registered right-hand-drive vehicles in the province, and as of now none of those are registered to any learner or novice drivers.