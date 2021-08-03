Need to Know: Paralympics, Regina Metal Shop Fundraiser, Regina Film

Regina athlete, Jessica Frotten is heading to the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo

Frotten is one of 16 making the trip with Team Canada’s wheelchair racing team. She’s been training to complete in the 400 metre, 800 metre, 1,500 metre and 4x100 universal relay.

She began training as a wheelchair racer in 2015. Frotten did not qualify for the Olympics in Rio, making this her first Olympic appearance.

Given the small team size, Frotten said this was one of the most difficult years to make the team in its history.

The Paralympics begin on Aug. 24, with Frotten making her debut on Aug. 28.

Regina metal shop launches fundraiser to commemorate unmarked graves at residential schools

A Regina metal shop has launched a new initiative to support residential school survivors and remember children who did not make it home.

Pro Metal Industries, which says it’s one of the only First Nations-owned manufacturing enterprises in the country, is producing 500 black and 500 orange aluminium feather keepsakes.

All of the proceeds will go towards creating a new scholarship for Indigenous students at Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions.

All deaf Regina cast producing ‘first of its kind’ short film

Fable Deaf is a short film comprised of an all deaf cast, consisting of four characters, however, the film is targeted towards hearing audiences.

The creators of the movie aim to provide insight into the isolating struggles deaf individuals face on an on-going basis.

The film is slated to be released next fall as the group still has six months of post-production work ahead of them.