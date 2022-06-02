Need to Know: Park Passes, I Love Regina Day, Parks and Rec Month

Regina Public Library offers free access to Saskatchewan Regional Park Passes



Regina Public Library (RPL) will participate in a pilot program to loan library cardholders free passes to Saskatchewan regional parks from June 1 to September 15, 2022.

Anyone with a valid Saskatchewan public library card can borrow a pass from a participating library to access nearly 100 regional parks.

RPL has 200 passes that have been temporarily added to the library’s catalogue. Customers can check pass availability on the RPL website but must visit a branch in-person and present a valid library card to borrow a pass.

Passes can be borrowed for up to seven days, with no renewals. They will cover the cost of park entry only; camping and activity fees are not included. There is a limit of one pass per household.

Calling ahead to confirm availability is recommended, as passes are loaned on a first come, first served basis, and cannot be placed on hold. Complete details are available on the library’s website at www.reginalibrary.ca/passes.

I Love Regina Turns 20

Mayor Sandra Masters and the City of Regina are pleased to announce that planning is underway for the I Love Regina 20th Anniversary Event in Victoria Park on Saturday, August 13. This year’s celebration features the annual I Love Regina Run, in partnership with Run Regina.

This year’s I Love Regina Event includes live entertainment, family-fun activities, the Regina Farmers’ Market, hands-on experiences with City services like Regina Fire & Protective Services and Regina Transit, and much more.

The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the I Love Regina Run. The family-friendly race has affordable registration fees to allow as many participants as possible to get involved.

Visit Regina.ca/iloveregina to register for the I Love Regina Run or for more information about the I Love Regina 20th Anniversary Event

Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with Free Activities for Everyone

The City of Regina invites residents to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month by participating in free activities throughout June, presented in partnership with Nature Regina, the Saskatchewan Orienteering Association and Regina Skateboarding Coalition.

Free activities available throughout the month include:

Come learn how to skateboard at the Wascana Skateboard Plaza on June 4 and 11

Join us at the Fieldhouse for family fitness classes or kids sports jam activities on June 11 and 25

Check out a free leisure swim at one of our three indoor facilities on June 12, 18 and 25

The Get Outside! free program at A.E. Wilson Park on June 11 will include a family scavenger hunt, orienteering and nature activities like pond dipping and insect spotting

To wrap the month’s activities on June 30, the ‘SK8 the Waz Block Party’ will take place at the Wascana Skateboard Plaza at 5 p.m. The event is a youth-focused skateboarding and dance mash-up event featuring Anishinaabe/Cree artist Micheal Langan, founder of Colonialism Skateboards, who will use skateboard art to lead a conversation about how Canadians, especially youth, can move forward together through truth and reconciliation. Attendees can also learn skateboard tricks or try an Afro beats dance combo.

Full details on Parks and Recreation Month activities can be found at Regina.ca/recreation