Need to Know: Parking Meters, Dog Park Closure, In-Person Dining

City of Regina Extends Parking Support for Downtown Businesses - No Need to Plug Parking Meters for Curbside Pick-Up until May 24

The City of Regina is extending its support of downtown businesses offering curbside pickup to align with public health orders. Drivers do not need to plug parking meters while picking up food and merchandise from downtown shops and restaurants until May 24, 2021.

Enforcement of the two-hour limit for parking meters remains in effect. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Should you need to stay downtown for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on City roads and streets for longer than 24 hours also remains in effect.

To learn more about Regina's Traffic Bylaws and the City's response to COVID-19, visit Regina.ca.

Mount Pleasant Dog Park - Temporary Closure

Mount Pleasant Dog Park will be temporarily closed beginning May 11 to install previously planned amenities. Construction is expected to start on Tuesday, May 11 and last for approximately one week, weather dependant.

Updates include planting of 370 trembling aspen trees with a drip irrigation system and the installation of several benches throughout the park. The park was opened last year as Regina’s third off-leash dog park.

During this closure residents are asked to stay out of the off-leash area to ensure everyone’s safety. Visit Regina.ca/dogparks to find other parks to try, such as one of our seven seasonal off-leash areas which are now open.

For more information please visit Regina.ca.

Effective, 8 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to 29 years of age and older.

Regina restaurants allowed to reopen for in-person dining May 17

In a release, the Government of Saskatchewan said restaurants in the Queen City will be subject to the in-person dining guidelines currently in place province-wide.

Capacity at a single table will be limited to four people. Indoor tables with physical barriers between them must be two metres apart, while tables without barriers have to be placed three metres apart.

For outdoor dining, there must be a two metre distance between tables, with or without barriers.

Alcohol sales will be allowed up until 10 p.m.

Restaurants also must continue to record information for all customers, for contact tracing purposes.

The province said all other measures and public health orders remain in place.