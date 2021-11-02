Need to Know: Parking Recreational Vehicles, Proof of Vaccination, Direct flights from Sask

Parking Recreational Vehicles

As of November 1, if you have a motor home, tent trailer, fifth wheel trailer, boat, or other recreational type vehicle, it needs to be removed from your front yard. This includes driveways and front yard parking stalls. They are welcome to come back out of hibernation as of April 1.

The recreational vehicle brochure provides a complete guide on seasonal residential parking regulations.

https://www.regina.ca/export/sites/Regina.ca/bylaws-permits-licences/bylaws/.galleries/pdfs/Recreational-Vehicle-RV-Brochure.pdf

Proof of Vaccination Now Required at Most City Facilities

As previously announced, effective today, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test must be shown by everyone 12 years of age and older to access the following City facilities:

· City Hall

· All Leisure Centres

· All Indoor Arenas

· Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre

· All Neighbourhood, Community and Senior Centres

· Regina Floral Conservatory

As essential services, proof of vaccination will not be required for access to the following facilities and services:

· Regina Public Libraries

· Regina Cemetery and Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery

· Regina Transit and Transit Information Centre

Exemptions will also be made for individuals at all facilities seeking access to washrooms or for health and safety reasons such as vaccination clinics, heating stations and food security programs.

For children who turn 12 years old, there will be a three-month leeway during which they are exempt from these requirements. Three months after their 12th birthday, they must either be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test.

As a City facility, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will align its proof of vaccination requirements with City policies. Details on what to expect when visiting facilities on the REAL Campus are available here.

Complete details about accepted forms of proof of vaccination and negative test requirements are available on Regina.ca/covid19.

Status of direct flights from Sask. to winter sun destinations up in the air

Direct flights from Saskatchewan to winter sun destinations are facing uncertainty while the Regina and Saskatoon airports await federal government permission to resume international flights.

Ottawa consolidated international flights in four Canadian cities at the start of the pandemic. The list expanded to nearly a dozen airports last summer, but Saskatchewan still isn’t back on the list.

Sunwing initially planned for direct charter flights to Mexico and the Dominican Republic out of Regina, starting in December, but the uncertainty is having an impact on flight plans.

WestJet Vacations had direct flights starting in November already. However they have made some changes to their program and those direct flights out of Regina now aren’t going to start until February.

Saskatchewan airports are negotiating behind the scenes to try and regain permission for international flights.