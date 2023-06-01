Need to Know: Parks and Rec Month, Para Ice Hockey Championships, Pride Month

June is Parks and Recreation Month

June is Parks and Recreation Month and as part of the celebration, the City has organized free rock painting pop up locations in four parks for people of all ages to enjoy.

Participants can show their creativity by painting designs, patterns or uplifting messages on rocks. Once completed, the decorated rocks can be placed in our parks for others to discover and enjoy.

Pop up Locations:

June 1 – Kiwanis Waterfall Park from 3 – 7 p.m.

June 7 – Victoria Park from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 13 – A.E Wilson Park from 3 – 7 p.m.

June 19 – Horizon Station Park from 3 – 7 p.m.

Attendees can fill out a ballot for a chance to win five free family Leisure passes to explore more recreation opportunities Regina has to offer.

World Para Ice Hockey Championships

Team Canada took their first loss of the tournament last night to the defending champions, team USA by a score of 3-0.

With the loss Canada finishes 2nd in Group A.

Quarter finals will start up tomorrow with the championships taking place Sunday in Moose Jaw!

More details here!

Pride Month Kicks off in Regina

Queen City Pride will be holding its annual Pride Festival from June 2-11.

This year’s Pride Parade will take place on June 10th!

More details here!