Need to Know: Pats and NHL, Vaccinations and Voting, SJHL

Five Regina Pats are off to NHL Training Camps!

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is excited to announce that five players are headed to NHL training camps this September: Drew Englot (Edmonton Oilers), Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken), Logan Nijhoff (Anaheim Ducks), Zack Stringer (Minnesota Wild) and Stanislav Svozil (Columbus Blue Jackets).

Evans, 19, and Svozil, 18, were each selected in this summer's NHL Entry Draft, by Seattle and Columbus, respectively.

Exemption made for proof of vaccination at City of Regina polling stations

Those who attend Elections Canada polling stations located in City of Regina buildings will be exempt from showing proof of their vaccination status.

The City of Regina and Elections Canada collaborated for an exemption for the four city buildings housing polling stations on Sept. 20.

However, when it comes to mandatory masking policies the elections agency will observe the landlord's policy.

Elections employees will all be masked, practicing social distancing, observing regular sanitizing protocols and providing one-time use pencils. Voters can also bring their own writing device.

SJHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced it will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all players and operations staff.

All personnel is required to receive their first dose by Sept. 10 and their second dose by Oct. 15. Coaches, scouts, athletic therapists, trainers, equipment managers, officials and any other individuals who interact directly with players will be required to adhere to the new vaccination policy.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted to travel to Manitoba with their team. Unvaccinated players and staff will have to wear a mask at all times around players and coaches or off-ice team activities.