Need to Know: Pats Community Initiatives, Sports Betting, Waste Days

Pats Announce Two Community Initiatives

Team Owner and Brandt Group of Companies CEO, Shaun Semple later announced two new Pats and Brandt supported community initiatives for the upcoming season. The first is to add a fundraising component to every We Care Weekday Game to benefit local Regina-based charitable and non-profit organizations, many who have faced pandemic-related service and demand increases. The Brandt Group of Companies is committing $220,000 in matching funds triggered by sponsor and fan contributions raised at each weekday game through Brandt’s Thanks a Billion program.

Brandt and the Pats will also be recognizing hometown frontline pandemic heroes at Gratitude Games by sending 3,000 dedicated individuals who have kept Regina citizens fed, cared for and serviced to Pats games. Tickets will be distributed through partner organizations over home games in October and November.

The Pats have a home-and-home with the Moose Jaw Warriors this weekend to wrap up the pre-season and then open the regular season on Saturday, October 2, in a CBC-televised match-up with the Prince Albert Raiders. Season and single-game tickets – now completely digital – are available by visiting reginapats.com.

Locally-operated online casino games, sports betting to launch in 2022

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) will operate a new online gaming site, made possible by an amendment to the province’s gaming framework.

The new site will be managed by SaskGaming and will feature online casino games and sports betting.

The site is expected to launch next year.

Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill

Mark your calendars! Two more City of Regina Household Hazardous Waste Days are coming up soon. On Household Hazardous Waste Days, residents can safely drop off their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, and propane tanks at the City’s Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue.

Take advantage of two FREE events this fall:

Saturday, September 25 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Know before you go:

Do not attend the event if you are sick.

Residents must remain in their vehicle at all times.

Put hazardous waste in the box of your truck or trunks, not in the backseat, to maintain physical distancing when unloading.

Bring fuel and oil in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Material should be safely sealed in clearly marked containers.

Containers will not be returned once handled by event staff.

Garbage, recyclables and electronics are not accepted. To limit cross-contamination and interactions with event staff, please avoid bringing these materials.

Tires will not be accepted.

Commercial loads are not permitted.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is another way we can all work together to help protect our environment for future generations.

Visit Regina.ca for more information and a complete list of accepted items.