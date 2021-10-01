Need to Know: Pats Game Day, Proof of Vaccination, Noise on Ring

Here's what you need to know ahead about proof of vaccination requirement

Starting today proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events.

This will also include all provincial government ministry, crown and agency employees.

Today, the public will have to provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants; indoor fitness centres and gyms; nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed establishments; event venues such as conference centres, casinos, movie theatres, concert venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.

Businesses requiring proof of vaccination will also require ID from anyone 18 and older. Youth aged 12 to 17 will also need to show ID unless accompanied by an adult with proof of vaccination and ID.

Youth aged 12 to 17 visiting a business without an adult who do not have photo identification will be allowed to present other forms of government issued identification, such as a birth certificate or health services card.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be presented to access a designated business if proof of vaccination is not provided.

SHOWING PROOF OF VACCINATION

The province has a list of acceptable forms of proof of vaccination:

Wallet cards received at time of immunization

A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code)

A screenshot of your MSHR vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device

An earlier version of your MSHR COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health

In the future, a QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to SK Vax Wallet will be accepted.

The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced plans to host a Home Opener Tailgate

Game ticket holders are invited to Confederation Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Saturday for a complimentary breakfast sandwich and socially-distanced activities. Beverages will be on sale. The first 250 fans also receive a free raffle entry for a chance to win a new third Bedard jersey, additional tickets are available for purchase. On the way in, fans can get a professional photo snapped in front of the Pats newly wrapped March On bus.

The City Looks at Vehicle Noise on Ring Road

Councillors spent over an hour Wednesday discussing ways to update the city’s Roadway Noise Attenuation Policy, which made its way to this week’s agenda following a request to review the policy made back in 2019.

The city administration report on the policy recommended council approve the drafting of plans for a $700,000 pilot project which would see a small noise wall built somewhere in the city starting next year.

Concerns were raised about the cost of the pilot itself, along with any future noise attenuation development. The city estimates, for example, that it would cost at least $16 million to build 13 km of noise attenuation walls in problem areas of the city, and that the cost could be as much as $37 million depending on methods and materials used.

It estimates that building walls at the Dewdney Avenue and Ring Road intersection alone would cost $1 million a side.

The pilot, which would also explore other options for noise attenuation, will need final approval during 2022 budget deliberations before it comes to fruition.