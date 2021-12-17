Need to Know: Pats on TSN, CFL Schedule, Booster Shots

Pats Featured on 2021-22 TSN & RDS Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that 10 games from the 2021-22 regular season schedule will be televised by TSN as part of the CHL’s new multi-platform, multi-year broadcast rights partnership.

The broadcast schedule begins with a double-header set for Friday, January 14 and features the Pats road matchup against the Brandon Wheat Kings on January 21.

CFL's 2022 season will see a pre-season and full slate of games

A full slate of games and the return of a pre-season highlight the Canadian Football League schedule for 2022.

The season features Saturday games in 20 of the 21 weeks, with 17 evening kickoff times.

The playoffs get underway with the semifinals on the first weekend of November, before the Division winners are crowned the following weekend. The 109th Grey Cup will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan on Nov. 20.

The Riders regular season will kick off at home at Mosaic on Saturday, June 11th against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Overall, the home schedule features four Friday home games, four Saturday home games, and one Sunday game as well as five “family-friendly” start times of 5 p.m. or earlier.

Season tickets are already on sale to the public and current season ticket holders have been able to renew their seats since October 28th.

Sask. residents over 18 eligible for COVID-19 booster dose on Dec. 20

The Government of Saskatchewan has expanded booster shot eligibility, effective Dec. 20.

All Saskatchewan residents 18 and older will be able to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they’re three months from their last dose.