Need to Know: Pats Playoff TV broadcast, Community Grant, Community Conversation

Access Communications to Broadcast Pats Playoff Games

Access Communications will be broadcasting the entire 2023 Regina Pats WHL Playoff run to AccessNow TV subscribers across Saskatchewan, which includes both home and away games.

Game 1 will air Friday, March 31, at 6:55 p.m. when the Regina Pats travel to Saskatoon to face Highway 11 rivals, the Saskatoon Blades.

Community Investment Grant

The deadline to apply for $15,000 of funding from Sask Lotteries is May 16!

This money will support your non-profit organization in offering sport, culture and recreation activities in Regina.

Community Conversation

North Central Family Centre is hosting a second community conversation this evening about their 30-unit Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) project.

Everyone is welcome to help shape the vision for this exciting project that will serve residents in North Central for decades to come!

