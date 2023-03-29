Need to Know: Pats Playoff TV broadcast, Community Grant, Community Conversation
Access Communications to Broadcast Pats Playoff Games
Access Communications will be broadcasting the entire 2023 Regina Pats WHL Playoff run to AccessNow TV subscribers across Saskatchewan, which includes both home and away games.
Game 1 will air Friday, March 31, at 6:55 p.m. when the Regina Pats travel to Saskatoon to face Highway 11 rivals, the Saskatoon Blades.
Community Investment Grant
The deadline to apply for $15,000 of funding from Sask Lotteries is May 16!
This money will support your non-profit organization in offering sport, culture and recreation activities in Regina.
Community Conversation
North Central Family Centre is hosting a second community conversation this evening about their 30-unit Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) project.
Everyone is welcome to help shape the vision for this exciting project that will serve residents in North Central for decades to come!
For more details click here!
-
The 2023 ACM Hosts Are....Dolly Parton And Garth BrooksWhat a pair!!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
11 ways to improve airlines according to AIA professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program come up with the top 11 suggestions to help improve airlines!
-
Someone Invented a Shoe You Can Wear BackwardsA shoe for all or nobody!?
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: QCM Registration, Camping Reservations, Next Big ThingQueen City Marathon Registration prices go up this week, reservations are set to begin April 3 for seasonal camping, and applications open TODAY for the Next Big Thing!
-
Sniffing a Stranger's B.O. Can Help with Social AnxietyYup, it's science!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Next Big Thing, Spring Home Show, New Elementary SchoolNext Big Thing Returns! Spring Home Show Starts Friday. New Elementary School expected to open in 2026.