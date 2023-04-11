Need to Know: Pats Playoffs are over, Rider Home Opener, Online Building Permits

Pats Eliminated from Playoffs

The Regina Pats fell to Saskatoon last night 4-1 in game seven of the Eastern Conference quarter-finals on Monday inside the SaskTel Centre.

The Pats season comes to a close following an impressive battle against the Blades who finished with 101 points, recording the fourth most number of points in the WHL.

Shout out to the entire team for a great season and some very exciting hockey!

Riders Home Opener dubbed “Dad’s Night Out”

Two days before Father’s Day, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be putting on the ultimate ‘Dad’s night out’ for their home opener game, including a performance by Kim Mitchell.

There will be relay races, dad-themed trivia, alumni appearances and the Roughrider Cornhole tournament, according to a release from the Riders.

Half-time will see the performance from Kim Mitchell, known for such songs as “Patio Lanterns,” and “Go for Soda.”

The first 5,000 dads coming to the stadium will receive a free Rider hat as a Father’s Day gift.

The matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 24.

Building and Demolition Permits

Building or renovating? Apply for permits online.

Applying for building and development permits is easy with eBuild, the Cities online permit portal:

- Submit and track the status of your application

- Attach large files of your digital plans and drawings

- Pay online

- Find easy-to-follow application packages for all types of projects

If you have any questions, our Permits Team is here to help guide you through the process.

Find the information you need at Regina.ca/build