Need to Know: Pats Playoffs, Regina Red Sox Billets, Waste Reduction

Pats are heading to Playoffs

The Regina Pats clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017-18 season with a 7-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday inside the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The team would finish the weekend in-front of a record crowd in Saskatoon with a 4-2 win that saw Connor Bedard score his 70th goal of the season!

Regina Red Sox are looking for Billets

The Regina Red Sox are in need of billets for the upcoming season!

Contact bnlegard@sasktel.net if you can held out.

https://www.reginaredsox.com/team/become-a-red-sox-billet/

Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council

Come to Heritage United Church tonight to take in speakers talking about recycling, composting and low waste living. Bring your questions, ideas and excitement!



Registration isn't required, it just helps us make sure we'll have enough bannock, coffee and tea!



Registration: https://www.cognitoforms.com/SaskatchewanWa.../LetsWasteLess

More info: https://www.saskwastereduction.ca/.../swrc/lets-waste-less