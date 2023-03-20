Need to Know: Pats Playoffs, Regina Red Sox Billets, Waste Reduction
Pats are heading to Playoffs
The Regina Pats clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2017-18 season with a 7-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday inside the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
The team would finish the weekend in-front of a record crowd in Saskatoon with a 4-2 win that saw Connor Bedard score his 70th goal of the season!
Regina Red Sox are looking for Billets
The Regina Red Sox are in need of billets for the upcoming season!
Contact bnlegard@sasktel.net if you can held out.
https://www.reginaredsox.com/team/become-a-red-sox-billet/
Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council
Come to Heritage United Church tonight to take in speakers talking about recycling, composting and low waste living. Bring your questions, ideas and excitement!
Registration isn't required, it just helps us make sure we'll have enough bannock, coffee and tea!
Registration: https://www.cognitoforms.com/SaskatchewanWa.../LetsWasteLess
More info: https://www.saskwastereduction.ca/.../swrc/lets-waste-less
-
Need To Know: Milky Way, HRF Early Bird Deadline, Regina Spring ShowMilky Way Ice Cream to open for the season, HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is today, Regina Spring Home Show is one week away.
-
Saskatchewan's Population Has IncreasedThe growth in our province increased by nearly 30,000 people last year. We haven't had growth like that since 1914. Saskatchewan is now at 1.2 million residents.
-
Powdered Beer Now Exists!You just mix it with water and stir.
-
Need To Know: Sask Population Grows, HRF Lottery, Film GrantSaskatchewan’s population surpasses 1.2 million, HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline, Sask. boosts film grant by $2M
-
Let's Call It the Connor Bedard Effect - Saskatoon Was BuzzingThe impact Connor Bedard has had on the WHL is immense. In fact, the game on Sunday between the Blades and Pats was the largest ticketed event for the Saskatoon Blades Sasktel Centre.
-
STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!Since 1977 the Star Wars franchise flirted with things we could only have dreamed of. But now, some of those wild and imaginary ideas are becoming reality. No, we can't fly in our own little space ship, but...... lightsabers have become a reality.
-
Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!