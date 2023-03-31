Need to Know: Pats Playoffs, Spring Home Show, Garbage Collection Change

Regina Pats Playoff Run Starts tonight!

Game 1 for the Pats and Blades starts tonight in Saskatoon and will air on Access Communications at 6:55 p.m.

Access will be broadcasting all home and away games for the Pats.

The team returns home Tuesday and Wednesday for their first home playoff games!

Spring Home Show Starts Today



Whether you are giving your home a facelift, building new, renovating, landscaping, or seeking maintenance the Spring Home Show is the perfect event to attend for inspiration to get started.

For all information: https://reginaspringhomeshow.com/

Landfill, Yard Waste Depot Hours, Weekly Garbage Collection to Shift to Summer Schedule

Beginning the week of Monday, April 3, residents can roll out their brown carts each week on their collection day. Weekly garbage collection will end with the City-wide rollout of green Food and Yard Waste carts to all homes in late summer.

Starting Monday, April 10, the Landfill will operate on its summer schedule, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday. The entry gates close 15 minutes prior to closing to allow vehicles to unload and exit the Landfill by closing time.

The free Yard Waste Depot located near the Landfill will reopen for the season on Monday, April 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Residents can drop off leaves, grass clippings, bush and tree trimmings and other yard waste.

For households participating in the food and yard waste pilot, green cart service will switch to weekly collection beginning the week of Monday, April 3; however, brown cart collection will remain biweekly.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.