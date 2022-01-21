Need to Know: Pats Postponed, Rink on Wascana, Treecycle Reminder

Pats Game vs. Brandon Postponed

The Western Hockey League announced the pausing of team activities for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Kelowna Rockets as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the pausing of team activities for the Wheat Kings and Rockets, the following three (3) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed, including one Regina Pats game:

Friday, January 21

Brandon at Regina

Friday’s game between Brandon at Regina was originally scheduled to be a part of the CHL on TSN National Broadcast schedule. Further information regarding a return to Regina for the CHL on TSN will be announced at a later date.

Rink on Wascana Officially Open!

For the first time ever, Saskatchewan’s most popular lake is home to a regulation-size hockey rink.

Crews then cleared snow off the area and began flooding the rink.

Boards, lighting, washrooms and a warming shelter were also installed at the site.

The rink is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is free for the public to use.

The Rink on Wascana will act as one hub for Regina’s upcoming Frost Festival.

Treecycle Reminder

The City of Regina reminds residents that they have until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 31 to Treecycle their real trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot before it closes for the season.

The Yard Waste Depot is currently open Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Treecycle program.

Please remember to remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your tree. If you transport the tree in a plastic bag, please remove the bag at the Depot and drop it in the garbage bin on site.

Thank you to those residents who have already dropped off their trees to be composted. In the spring, that compost will be offered to residents at no charge. Details on the Compost Giveaway will be provided in the coming months.

The Treecycle program helps to divert this valuable material from the landfill. Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.