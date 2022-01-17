Need to Know: Pats Rescheduled, eHealth Text Scam, Storm Watch

2 More Pats Games Rescheduled

The Western Hockey League announced today that due to capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba, the following two Pats regular season games have been rescheduled:

Friday, January 21

Brandon at Regina (originally scheduled for Friday, January 21 at Brandon)

Wednesday, March 2

Regina at Brandon (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Regina)

eHealth Saskatchewan warns public about COVID-19 vaccine text scam

The message appears to be an online vaccination scheduling website making contact about a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The fraudulent message contains a malicious link which may ask you to download software that contains malware.

If you have received one of these texts you’re asked to contact the police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Environment Canada issues winter storm watch for Regina

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Regina, warning of potentially hazardous conditions Monday.

A low pressure system is set to bring a mix of winter weather set to impact much of Southern Sask. Monday night continuing into early Tuesday.

The alert warned of reduced visibility due to blizzard conditions. Northwesterly winds gusts of 70km/h to 90 km/h are expected Monday night for Southern Sask.

The cold front that is set to overtake the province will have the ability to drop temperatures suddenly, making surfaces such as roads, walkways and parking lots very icy and slippery.

Environment Canada recommends Regina residents to avoid travel if possible and to continue monitoring for alerts and updates on the conditions leading into Monday.