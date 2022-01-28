Need to Know: Pats Schedule Change, Donuts for Special Olympics, Elvis Stojko

Pats to face Brandon Wheat Kings Tonight

The Western Hockey League announced the postponement of the WHL Regular

Season game scheduled for Friday, January 28 between the Prince Albert Raiders and Regina Pats, as a

result of the Raiders being unable to field a complete team due to injuries and an additional six players being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List.

In conjunction with the postponement of Prince Albert at Regina, the WHL announced the Brandon Wheat Kings will travel to Regina to face the Pats on Friday, January 28 at 7 p.m. CT – a rescheduling of the previously postponed game between the two Clubs, which was originally scheduled for Friday, January 21.

The CHL on TSN national broadcast schedule, which was slated to carry the Raiders at Pats, will now carry the Wheat Kings at Pats on TSN 4/5, the TSN App, and TSN Direct. Puck drop remains set for 7 p.m. CT.

Donuts in Support of Special Olympics

The #ChooseToInclude Donut in support of Special Olympics is returns today!

Head on over to your local Tim Hortons January 28th-30th to get your tasty treat and show your support for the more than 41,000 athletes across Canada.

You can also help to donate to Special Olympics by pledging to the Polar Plunge as our very own Brandon Hall and Chase Hussey take the plunge in a few weeks!

Donate for the polar plunge here: https://sos.crowdchange.ca/2249/team/1655

Registration Opens Today for FROST on Ice Featuring Elvis Stojko

The entire performance is an incredible symphony of skating, music, lighting, and fireworks all coming together as one. It will be the hottest night in February Regina has ever seen.

FROST on Ice takes place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Stojko is a Canadian figure skating icon. He is a three-time world champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist, and seven-time Canadian champion.

FROST on Ice is a free show courtesy of the City of Regina. Seating is limited to the first 10,000 people to register. Registration opens this Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. at: www.frostatreal.ca. Registering in advance also secures free admission to FROST @ REAL on the Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m. FROST on Ice concludes with a fireworks display shot off from the south end of Mosaic Stadium.