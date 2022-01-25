Need to Know: Pats Schedule Change, SCMAs going Virtual, Donuts Supporting Special Olympics

Regina Pats Schedules Changes

The Western Hockey League announced today that the Brandon Wheat Kings and Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team activities this week, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols.

The WHL also announced today the rescheduling of three (3) WHL Regular Season games, including two (2) Pats games:

Wednesday, February 2

Saskatoon at Regina (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8)

Saturday, February 12

Regina at Saskatoon (originally scheduled for Friday, January 7)

Saskatchewan Country Music Awards Update:

After a lengthy discussion and vote the board of directors has voted to change the 33rd SCMA Awards to a virtual awards event.

The reasoning behind the decision, is that the costs due to the current Covid mandates as well as decrease in committed sponsorship this year.

Plans are being put in place for the 34th SCMA Awards Show to be a live event hosted in Weyburn Sk.

Donuts in Support of Special Olympics

The #ChooseToInclude Donut in support of Special Olympics is returning this weekend!

Head on over to your local Tim Hortons January 28th-30th to get your tasty treat and show your support for the more than 41,000 athletes across Canada.