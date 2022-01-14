Need to Know: Pats Schedule Changes, Snow Plow Routes, Cougars Spectator Policy

WHL Reschedules Three Pats Games

The Western Hockey League announced today that all 22 WHL Clubs are now eligible to compete in regular season play, after the Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants, and Victoria Royals were cleared to resume team activities this week, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols.

The WHL announced the rescheduling of three Pats road games.

Tuesday, February 15

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Saturday, January 15)

Monday, March 7

Regina at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Friday, December 31)

Sunday, March 20

Regina at Winnipeg (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 16)

Residential Road Snow Plow Restarts Today

Updated Plow Schedule Now Online

Starting this morning the City of Regina will restart the Residential Road Snow Plow with crews working in the neighbourhoods of Belvedere/Rosemont, Transcona, The Creeks and Greens on Gardiner. Crews will progress to other neighbourhoods as they complete plowing the remaining 520 kilometres of residential roads.

Details are available at Regina.ca/winter including an updated and easier to use plow schedule map. Residential streets that were completed as part of the Residential Road Snow Plow that began in December will not be plowed again at this time.

With the weather forecast changing rapidly, should Regina receive snowfall five centimetres or more, a systematic plow will be required.

U of R Cougars revise Spectator policy for the next two weekends (Updated)

University of Regina Athletics announced they will begin the 2022 calendar year without spectators at on-campus events.



The announcement aligns with the University's shift to fully remote teaching and learning from Jan. 10 through Jan. 23 in response to concerns over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.



The upcoming two women's volleyball home weekends are both affected, as no spectators will be permitted for the Jan. 14/15 weekend against Winnipeg or the Jan. 21/22 weekend against Saskatchewan. Those who purchased tickets for any of these four matches will be fully refunded.

The U of R Cougars Hockey attendance policy has now changed from Evraz guidelines to match up with University policy. No fans will be permitted for this weekends men’s and women’s games vs. Saskatoon and the women’s games next weekend vs. Mount Royal.

Single-game ticket purchasers will be fully refunded, while season ticket holders will be offered a prorated refund for affected games.