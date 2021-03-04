Need to Know: Pats Schedule, Ice Shacks, Transit Safety

Pats open regular season March 12 vs. Prince Albert Raiders

366 days in the making, the Regina Pats will open their 2020-21 Western Hockey League regular season schedule Friday, March 12 at the Brandt Centre.

The WHL released the complete East Division Hub schedule Wednesday morning, as teams prepare for a combined 84 games in the Queen City.

The Pats are scheduled to play a pair of games opening weekend, beginning with an opening night matchup with the (still) defending WHL champion Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. CST. The game will mark just over a year since Regina’s last action, which came March 11, 2020 at home against the Winnipeg ICE.

All told, the Pats will play 24 regular season games over the course of six weeks, with their final contest coming on Tuesday, April 27 against the Winnipeg ICE.

Deadline Approaching To Remove Ice Fishing Shelters

With ice fishing season winding down, anglers are reminded that all ice fishing shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15.

Shelters in areas north of Highway 16 must be removed by March 31.

Every year, ice fishing shelters are abandoned on the ice. When the ice melts, these can pose a danger to boaters, water-skiers and others enjoying our lakes. Pieces of abandoned shelters can also wash up on shore, causing environmental hazards.

Structures must be moved to a location where they can be loaded and transported to the owner's residence or property. Litter must also be removed when ice shelters are removed from the ice.

If shelters are not removed, owners may be prosecuted and the structure and contents may be moved off the ice and confiscated.

Regina committee approves $2.5M in transit safety upgrades

The City will pay $656,505, with rest coming from province and federal government.

Regina's executive committee has approved a $2.5-million program to increase bus driver safety in the city. The program will now go to Regina's city council on March 10 for final approval.

In November 2020, the city applied for funding under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream for two upgrades: permanent bus driver shields and spots on buses where people with mobility issues could secure themselves without driver assistance.