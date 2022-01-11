Need to Know: Pats Schedule,Regina Symphony Orchestra, U of R Cougars Spectator Policy

WHL Reschedules 2 Pats Games

The WHL announced the rescheduling of the following 13 WHL Regular Season games, two of which impact the Pats:

Saturday, January 15

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 30)

Sunday, January 16

Moose Jaw at Regina (originally scheduled for Sunday, January 30)

Monday, January 17

Prince Albert at Red Deer (originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 12)

Tuesday, January 18

Winnipeg at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 30)

Calgary at Regina (originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 11)

Regina Symphony Orchestra postpones performances due to COVID-19

Regina Symphony Orchestra announced they will postpone their January and February shows as COVID case numbers continue to climb in the province.

Ticket holders can expect the box office to contact them with options for rescheduled shows or to receive credits for their tickets to be used at a later date or to receive refunds.

U of R Cougars revise Spectator policy for the next two weekends

University of Regina Athletics announced they will begin the 2022 calendar year without spectators at on-campus events.



The announcement aligns with the University's shift to fully remote teaching and learning from Jan. 10 through Jan. 23 in response to concerns over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.



The upcoming two women's volleyball home weekends are both affected, as no spectators will be permitted for the Jan. 14/15 weekend against Winnipeg or the Jan. 21/22 weekend against Saskatchewan. Those who purchased tickets for any of these four matches will be fully refunded.



Hockey's attendance policy will remain unchanged as per Evraz Place guidelines. Tickets are available for purchase for the men's hockey game against Saskatchewan on Jan. 14, the women's hockey game against Saskatchewan on Jan. 15, and the women's hockey games against Mount Royal on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. Proof of full vaccination and masks will continue to be required at all home events.