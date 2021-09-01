Need to Know: Pats Tickets, Proof of Vaccination, Back to School

Pats Tickets Go On-Sale Today!

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce that season tickets for the general public are set to go on sale September 1 at 10 a.m.

This season, fans can choose from a full season ticket, split season ticket, front half season ticket or back half season ticket. More ticket options will be announced at a later date.

City of Regina requires proof of vaccination for patrons of city facilities, employees

The City of Regina is working toward requiring proof of vaccination for employees.

The city is also working toward requiring proof of vaccination from all members of the public who access indoor city facilities by Sept. 20. Those unable to be vaccinated will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

On Sept. 4, mask use will once again be mandatory at indoor City of Regina buildings and on Regina Transit. The shuttle bus to and from Rider games is included in the returning mask mandate.

Mosaic stadium is exempt from this because it is an outdoor facility.

Sask. welcomes students back to classrooms

The government announced it is launching a COVID-19 self-testing pilot program in a small selection of Saskatchewan schools.

In a release Tuesday, the province said COVID-19 self testing rapid antigen kits will be provided to families with students under age 12.

A total of 24 schools will be included in the pilot program.

The government said the schools will be selected based on a variety of factors, including vaccination coverage, active cases, hospitalizations and school outbreaks.

The program won’t be ready to welcome the kids back to school, but the Saskatchewan School Board Association is happy to wait.