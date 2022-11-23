Need To Know: Payroll, Tax Increases, Sask Parks

Regina budget proposes two years of property tax, utility rate hikes

For the first time, the City of Regina is putting out a multi-year budget, with proposals for mill rate increases for property taxes and utility rates in both of the next two years.

City administration is proposing a mill rate increase to property taxes of 4.67 per cent in 2023, which would mean on average $8.72 per month more on the average home worth $315,000, and a 4.5 per cent mill rate increase on utilities for $7.32 a month more on the average bill.

In 2024, the proposal is for a 4.66 per cent mill rate increase on property taxes, for a $9.11 increase per month on the average home worth $315,000, and a 4.0 per cent mill rate increase on utilities bills, for a $6.60 increase per month on the average bill.

Close to two per cent of the mill rate increase in both years is due to police operations increases — a $6.3-million increase in 2023, and a $5.6-million increase in 2024.

Saskatchewan Parks offering winter adventure tours to four parks

Saskatchewan Parks is offering up snowglobe moments this winter at four provincial parks.

The Saskatchewan Winter program offers overnight and day trip bus tours to Cypress Hills, Echo Valley, Duck Mountain and Buffalo Pound provincial parks. The packages include transportation, activities, meals and accommodations.

The tours being offered are:

Winter in the Hills at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Dec. 10-11;

Skate the Park at Echo Valley Provincial Park, Jan. 27;

A-maze-ing Getaway at Duck Mountain Provincial Park, Feb. 11-12; and

Explore More at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, March 4.

More information on the winter adventures and other programs available in Sask Parks this winter can be found here.

Only A Few Days Left To Get On The Pure Country Payroll

We are in the final stretch to get you paid on the Reinhardt Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Pure Country Payroll! We’re giving away $2,000 EVERY weekday!

Tune in to Pure Country at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm for the Pure Country Cash Code. When you hear the Cash Code, enter it here for your chance to win!

Pure Country Payroll is the easiest bonus you’ve ever earned!