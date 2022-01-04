Need to Know: Pet Licenses, Sidewalk Clearing, Memorial Park

Cat & Dog Licenses

2022 pet licenses are up for renewal. License fees cost $20 for a cat and $25 for a dog if your pet is spayed/neutered.

Dogs are required to wear their licence tags at all times. Cats that have either a microchip or legible tattoo are not required to wear their licence tags. Cats must wear their licence tags if they have no form of permanent identification, or if they have tattoos that are no longer legible.

For more details: https://www.regina.ca/bylaws-permits-licences/licences/cat-dog-licences/?fbclid=IwAR3mUdt2orpGq-bHjcQZT-7nHh5vDQXBKw6eGU4tgJvHLEMdyWBU_wC4LUA

New Regina sidewalk clearing bylaw now in effect

The City of Regina’s new Sidewalk Snow Clearing bylaw came into effect with the turn of the new year.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, snow must be cleared from city sidewalks adjacent to your property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

The bylaw states sidewalks must be kept free from snow and ice build up, and an even, walkable surface must be created by clearing the edges of the sidewalk as close to the concrete as possible.

The city has provided 19 sandboxes for residents to access for free. A map of where to find the barrels of the salt and sand mixture can be found on the city's website.

Snow from the sidewalks can be placed on your property or along the curb next to the sidewalk as long as it doesn’t interfere with traffic or cover storm drains. The city also says to not shovel or blow snow into the road.

For anyone unable to clear their own sidewalk, the city says it is important to plan ahead to ensure you are not in violation of the bylaw.

People should consider asking family or a neighbour for help, or to the Snow Angels Program.

Indian Head reached their Fundraising goal for Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park

The town of Indian Head is one step closer to developing a Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park, making sure the killed RCMP officer will not be forgotten.

The development committee of the memorial park announced on social media that they reached its fundraising goal and secured just over $155,400.

The park will feature an entry arch, a memorial monument for the 26-year-old officer, a covered picnic area, the running trail and several pieces of outdoor exercise equipment, according to the town.